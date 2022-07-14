James Dwight Johnson, age 60, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Southern TN Regional Health System, Pulaski, TN.
He was born in Pulaski, TN on October 20, 1961, he was a member of the First Baptist Church of Minor Hill, Giles County Rescue Squad, Minor Hill Volunteer Fire Department. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Jack and Joyce Evelyn Green Johnson and his in laws, Archie and Lois Clark.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 4 PM until 7PM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with burial to follow in Giles Memory Garden.
Survivors are: wife, Elane Johnson of Pulaski, daughters, Ashley (Aaron) Elkins, Pulaski, Allison (Blake) Polly of Prospect, brother, Timmy Johnson, Pulaski, sisters, Sue (Wade) Sharpe, Pulaski, Barbara Mewbourn, Minor Hill, granddaughter, Julia Elaine Polly, special family members, Robin & Paul Pickett, Ellie Pickett and Anna Harris.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
