James E. "Butch" Bumpus, Jr., age 62, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, April 22, 2022. He was born April 1, 1960, in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a member of West Gaines Church of Christ and a 1978 graduate of Lawrence County High School. His love was his family, singing, writing music, poetry, playing the piano, saxophone, organ, and ocarina wind; all self-taught. His favorite song was I Could Have Been an Angel.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Wayne Embry Bumpus; paternal grandparents, John Wiley Bumpas and Osterlia M. Sowell; and his step-father, Delmar Brock Sowell.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his parents, James E. and Curley V. Bumpus of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Cynthia Denise Thomas (Percy) of Panama City, FL; two nieces, Candace A. Thomas of Panama City, FL, and Patrice O. Thomas of Atlanta, GA; one nephew, Wayne M.C. Thomas of Panama City, FL; one great-niece, Jasmine Orum; two great-nephews, Jayden Thomas and James Caleb Thomas, both of Panama City, FL; three aunts, Mildred Harlan of Lawrenceburg, TN, Earnestine Harlan of Columbia, TN, and Jimmie L. Gray (Earl) of Cleveland, OH; one uncle, James Lee Harlan (Alice) of Franklin, TN; special cousin, Tianna Bumpas Brown of Lawrenceburg, TN; a host of cousins and special friends from Bessemer, AL and Cullman, AL.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Wednesday, April 27, 2022, with Evangelist Michael Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Columbia, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
