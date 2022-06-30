James Ed (Jimmy) Johnson, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in Maury Regional Hospital, Columbia, TN.
He was born in Pulaski, Tennessee, on February 22, 1949, retired from Pulaski Water Dept. and Oakwood Modular One, he was preceded in death by his parents, E. L. and Viva Lee Pickett Johnson, his father and mother in law, Mack and Ethel Lanier Owen.
Visitation will be on Friday, 7-1-2022, from 4 PM to 8 PM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022, with visitation beginning at 12 Noon until funeral service time at 2 PM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with burial to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Survivors are: wife, Dorothy Owen Johnson, Pulaski, son, J. J. Johnson and wife Michelle of Lawrenceburg, sister, Mary Ann Beddingfield and husband Don of Pulaski, grandson, Ty Johnson and Josie, Step grandson, Austin Brown and wife Christie, step great grandson, Garrett Brown, step great granddaughter, Presleigh Brown, sister in laws, Faye Harris and husband Charlie and Glenda Mohundro, brother in laws, Billy Owen and wife Brenda, Ronnie Owen, Ty’s mother Stacy and sister Tori, several nieces and nephews.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
