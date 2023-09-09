James Edwin “Jimmy” Ashton, age 76, passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2023, in Maury Regional Hospital, Columbia, TN.
He was born in Lewisburg, TN on March 11, 1947, retired farmer, he was preceded in death by his parents, John Mack and Mary Elizabeth Orr Ashton and a brother, John Lyndall Ashton.
Visitation will be on Monday, September 11, 2023, from 11 AM until funeral time at 1:00 PM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Mars Hill Cemetery.
Survivors are: wife, Kathy Ashton, Lynnville, sons, Brian Ashton “Angie”, Sparta, Brad Baker “Wendy”, Waverly, daughters, Jill Ashton, Cookeville, Lindy Watkins “Terry”, Waverly, sisters, Estelle Ashton and Martha Ashton Sells both of Lynnville, grandchildren, Josh Ashton, Jessica Brewington, Nick Ashton, Chelsea Ashton, Blaine Baker, Savannah Baker, Lizzie Baker, Bailey Hickman, Marston Hickman, Jacob Hickman, Ellie Watkins, Grady Baker, great grandchildren, Thomas and Shelby Brewington and Brian Lynn Ashton.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
