James O. "Buddy" Frazier, age 84, of Summertown, TN passed away Saturday, January 08, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN. Mr. Frazier made a career in the mining industry and retired from Dravo Basic Materials and Rogers Group, Inc. He was a faithful member of Summertown Church of the Nazarene for 40 years where he served as an Associate Pastor and a Sunday School Teacher. He was also a former Gideon. Mr. Frazier served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. He loved God, his family, hunting, and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Blackburn and Daisy McKissack Frazier; and two sisters, Iva Nell Thompson, and Peggy Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, GayNell Johnson Frazier of Summertown, TN; one son, Tony Frazier (Patsy) of Summertown, TN; one daughter, Sabrina Hendrix (Mitch) of Summertown, TN; six grandchildren, Krystle Peterson (Luke), Andrea Hardy (Jon), Hailey Leighton (Heath), Courtney Shelton (Ross), Larkin Paul (Daniel), and Logan Hendrix (Regina); thirteen great-grandchildren; and one sister, Judy Springer of Cumberland Furnace, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. A memorial service will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Thursday, January 13, 2022, with Steve Queen officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be made to The Gideons International. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
