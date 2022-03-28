James H. Martin, age 89, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Paul Strickland Construction, and a member of Thousand Hills Cowboy Church. Mr. Martin served his country honorably in the U.S. Army
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Alice Martin; his wife, Jane Martin; one daughter, Martha Lanita Crowe; two brothers; one sister; and one great-grandson.
He is survived by his granddaughter, Tracy Smith of Lawrenceburg, TN; son-in-law, Jon Crowe of Lawrenceburg, TN; two great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Thursday, March 31, 2022, with Nathan Duncan officiating. Interment will follow at Mars Hill Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN with full military honors. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
