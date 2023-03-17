James Harper, Sr., age 47 of Pulaski, passed away Saturday February 18, 2023 at Maury Regional Hospital in Columbia.
James was born December 23, 1975 in Adrian, MI to Norman James and Linda Marie Beach Harper. He was a former driver for Pizza Hut and preceded in death by his parents and a brother Lared Harper.
Celebration of Life will be 12 noon Sunday March 19, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lawrenceburg, TN.
Survivors include his wife Rachel Harper of Pulaski, sons Michael Wayne Harper and James Harper, Jr. both of Pulaski, sister Dorie Goodwin of Michigan.
Carr & Erwin Funeral home in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of James Harper, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.