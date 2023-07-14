James Hascal Mayes passed away on July 13, 2023, at the age of 86 at Maury Regional Hospital in Columbia, Tennessee. He was born on February 19, 1937, in Charlotte, Michigan and raised in Woodburn, Kentucky.
Hascal was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Although he was a retired farmer, he was the first plant manager of Maremont Gabriel from 1962 until 1980. He was the founding member and chairman of the Industrial Development Board and an active supporter of the 4-H Youth Endowment Fund. Hascal served on numerous other boards and committees.
The visitation will be held on Sunday, July 16th, 2023, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The Funeral Service will follow Sunday, July 16th, 2023, at 3:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Nave officiating.
The burial will take place in Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Pulaski, Tennessee.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Mt. Moriah Cemetery or building fund, 800 Old Agnew Road, Pulaski, TN 38478
He is preceded in death by his parents, James Franklin and Mayme Tarrents Mayes.
He is survived by his,
Wife, Agnes Ezell Mayes of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Sons, Randy (Angela) Mayes of Pulaski, Tennessee.
David (Sandy) Mayes of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Mike (Brandy) Mayes of Meridianville, Alabama.
Matt (Paula Elliott) Mayes of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Brothers, Tommy Mayes of Franklin, Kentucky, and Emmit (Sandy) Mayes of Woodburn, Kentucky.
3 grandsons, 6 granddaughters, and 8 Great Grandchildren
Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for James H. Mayes.
