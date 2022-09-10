James Howard (“Jimmy”) Carringer, Jr, departed this life and entered his heavenly home where He met his Lord and Savior on September 8, 2022. In his final days, he was surrounded by his family who he loved so dearly. Jimmy was a devoted husband, father, grandfather (“Big Daddy”), and a loyal friend to all.
Visitation will be Monday, September 12, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at the Highland Baptist Worship Center, Florence, Alabama. A celebration service of Jimmy’s life will be held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. also at Highland Baptist Church. The graveside service will follow at the Florence Cemetery. Officiating the service will be Dr. John Brock, Dr. Sammy Gilbreath, Dr. Gil McKee, and Chris Underwood.
Jimmy was born in Sheffield, Alabama to James Howard, Sr. and Elizabeth Carringer on March 31 st , 1943. He was preceded in death by his loving parents. He is survived by his beloved bride of sixty years, Joan Young Carringer; two daughters, Rachel Carringer Bryant (Keith) and Carolyn Carringer Lowery (Jonathan); four grandchildren, James Wade Lowery, Will Carringer Bryant, Ella Elizabeth Lowery, and Charles Young Bryant; a “sister”-in-law Carolyn Young Kelley; 2 nieces , a nephew, and a host of great nieces and nephews.
Jimmy graduated from Coffee High School in 1961. While attending Coffee, he was a 4 sport letterman in football, basketball, baseball, and track. He was named “All Tennessee Valley Conference”, “All State”, and served as football captain with the late Terry Haddock, under Coach Joe Grant. Jimmy signed a football scholarship to Georgia Tech, under Coach Bobby Dodd, later transferring to Florence State University (UNA). While there, he played football under Coaches Hal Self and George Weeks. Jimmy graduated from Florence State with a B. S. degree in Business and later received his Masters in Business Education. He earned a second Master’s degree in Driver’s Education from the University of Montevallo. Jimmy began a successful career in education in 1967. For over 36 years, he served as a teacher, coach and administrator in the Florence City Schools. His passion was to listen, encourage, and mentor both his students and teachers. Jimmy was an active member of Highland Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. This past January, he was honored to receive “Deacon Emeritus” for his many years of faithful service. He was a member of the “Senior Men’s” Sunday School Class. Jimmy’s civic involvement included the Florence Lions Club where he was presented the “Melvin Jones Fellow” foundation award for his dedicated humanitarian service. He was also a board member of the Florence Credit Union. In 2015, he was inducted into the Lauderdale County Sports Hall of Fame. He also enjoyed many years of service to the Salvation Army of Florence. Among Jimmy’s hobbies were golf, R.V. traveling, sharing stories, and Alabama football. (ROLL TIDE!) However, his favorite pastime was to watch his precious grandchildren in their church, school and sporting events.
Pallbearers include Jonathan Lowery, Keith Bryant, Mark Nelson, Tom Murphy, Chuck Kelley, Wade Lowery, Will Bryant, Charlie Bryant, and Dr. Lyman Mitchell. Honorary pallbearers are William Marks, Paul Brown, Lester Wooten, Charlie Kelley, Alexander Kelley, Dallas Fowler, William Murphy, Andrew Murphy, Wes Canestrari, and Dr. Felix Morris.
The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Lyman Mitchell, Dr. Felix Morris, and the 5 th floor NAMC staff members who lovingly cared for Jimmy in his final weeks. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.