James Howard Tripp, age 77, resident of Lawrenceburg, passed away August 8, 2022, peacefully at his home with his children by his side.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 17th at 3:00 PM at Henryville Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Army with Rev. Jeff Overton officiating. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mr. Tripp faithfully served his country in the United States Army as a SP4/E4. He received a National Defense Serve Medal (Sharpshooter).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alva Leroy and Ava Estha Buie Tripp; wife, Barbara Ann Darnell Tripp; grandson, Anthony Blake Tripp; great granddaughter, Brooklynn Ann Marie Perry; sisters, Vera Thigpen, LulaMae Frey, Wilma Brazier, Opal Wilburn, and Nina Sue Tripp; brothers, Robert Tripp, Roy Tripp, Vernon Odell Tripp, and his special brother and identical twin, John Harvey Tripp.
James is survived by three daughters, Teresa (Mike) Kennemer, Melissa Tripp,and Monica (Ricky) Covington, all of Lawrenceburg; son, Christopher “Buddy” (Venisia) Tripp of Lawrenceburg; grandchildren, Ashley Kennemer, Tamera Anderson, Dominick Goodrich, Jarrett Tripp, and Terry Perry; sister, Wynell Tripp (Loyd) Hood of Columbia; several great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude and appreciation to Venisia Boshers for all her help in caring for their father for many years, especially with his battle of cancer. Memorial donations may be made to Venisia Boshers, 411 4th Street, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.
