James “Jay” William Athon, Jr. died unexpectedly Sunday, March 13, 2022, three days shy of his 55th birthday. He is survived by his loving parents, Bill and Pat Athon of Killen, AL and his faithful canine companion, Dagr. Other survivors include his sister, Jodi Fuqua (Edd) of Hartselle, AL, his niece Hannah Fuqua of Richmond, VA, and his nephew Zachary Fuqua currently stationed at Ft. Bragg, NC. Other survivors include his aunt Sherri Davis (Mac) of Leesburg, GA, his uncle Bill Tollison of Brunswick, GA, several cousins and many loving friends.
Jay was born on March 16, 1967 in Vidalia, GA. He grew up in Brewton, AL and graduated from T.R. Miller High School. He attended Auburn University, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Horticulture. He farmed family land and was the owner of Booklegger Books in Huntsville, AL. He loved fly-fishing, hunting, furry “critters,” and any activity in the great outdoors. He was master and huntsman of Full Cry Hounds Fox Hunting Club. His happiest moments were spent on horseback with his closest friends and fellow club members. He was a member of Courtland Presbyterian Church.
A private celebration of his life will be Saturday March 19 at 5:00 PM at Killen United Methodist Church for his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Samaritan’s Purse, Hunt Staff Benefit and Development Foundation, or any animal rescue organization.
Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
