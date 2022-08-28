James C. Turner, age 91, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at his home in Frankewing.
Jim was born November 17, 1931 to the late Noble and Ruby Williams Turner. He was also preceded in death by his son, Mike Turner, his step son, Carlin Casey, his brothers, Billy and Larry Turner, and his nephew, Jeff Turner.
Throughout his life, Jim loved riding and training Walking Horses and playing baseball. He was a pitcher for the New York Yankees for a time. He was retired from the State of Tennessee as the Middle Tennessee Regional Manager for the Welcome Centers.
Survivors include his wife Doretha of Frankewing, his nieces, Kathy T. Pigg, Tami Tuner Pratt, and Kacy Turner, his nephews, Ronnie, Tim, Cody and Chaz Turner, his granddaughter, Jessica Casey Newell and his grandson, Chris Casey.
Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home, where Funeral Services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Giles Memory Gardens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.