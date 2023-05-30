James "Jimmy" Clifton, age 67, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, and owner/operator of Clifton Masonry. Jimmy enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing poker, working in his garden, and he loved his family dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Jefferson and Imanell Pauline Kilpatrick Clifton; one sister, Anita Diane Clifton, and nephew, B.J. Clifton.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Diane Clifton of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sons, Jason Clifton (Joy), and Josh Clifton (Daco), both of Lawrenceburg, TN; four sisters, Patricia Ann Mayfield (Jody) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Judy Faye Perry of Lawrenceburg, TN, Joyce Gail Clayton of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Janice Kaye Hunter (James) of Waynesboro, TN; three brothers, Thomas Len Clifton, Johnny Joe Clifton (Rea), and Randy Jeff Clifton, all of Lawrenceburg, TN; five grandchildren, Jacob Clifton (Kaitlin), Chelsie Lumpkins (Dylan), Julie Clifton, Jenny Clifton, and Jana Clifton; one great-grandchild, Jemma Rae Clifton, and one on the way.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Wednesday, May 31, 2023, with Kevin Cheatham officiating. Interment will follow at Houser Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to A Kid's Place/A Child Advocacy Center. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
