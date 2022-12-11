James “Jimmy” Earl Staggs, age 67, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home in Ethridge, TN, surrounded by his family and loved ones. Throughout his life, he worked as an auto body repair technician and was the former owner of Staggs Body Shop. He would later go on to retire from Dan’s Collision Center, twice. He had a passion for working on vehicles and took pride in the work he did. One of his many hobbies included playing Pokemon Go. In his spare time, He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James H. Staggs and Marie Winans Staggs; paternal grandparents, Earl and Annie Staggs; maternal grandparents, Elroy and Marjorie Winans; brothers, Luther Staggs, Dale Staggs, David Staggs, and Dennis Staggs; brother-in-law, Danny Riddle.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Lisa Staggs; children, Amanda Byrd (Chris), Jennifer Heatherly (Jeremy), Tiffany Staggs, Christy Byrd, and Bobby Staggs; sister, Dedra Riddle; grandchildren, Blaze, Lane, Mackenzie, Briley, Destiny, Brad, Braley, Haley, and Nicholas; great grandchildren, Lilianna, Blaine, Cooper, Everleigh, Chloe, and Kaislei; special friend, Dan Bovee; special uncle, Shorty Staggs; special aunt, Mary Ann Burns.
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
The funeral service will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Rick Copeland officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Ararat Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com. All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home.
