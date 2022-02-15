James Kenneth Birdsong (Jim) was born April 17, 1945, to Charlie Wilson (Billy) and Mary Ellen Moore Birdsong of Prospect, Tn. He graduated from Elkton High School then attended North Alabama College of Commerce and Maryland University. Jim had two tours of duty in Vietnam while serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1965-1977.
He is a 26-year member of the Pulaski Elks Lodge 1827. Jim held several offices in the Elks at the local, State and national levels. Jim is a Past State President of the Tennessee Elks Association and is a member of the Tennessee Elks Association Hall of Fame. He enjoyed family gatherings, was an avid Tennessee Volunteers fan and always enjoyed a game of golf and karaoke.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 16th from 11:00 to 2:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The funeral service will follow at 2:00pm.
Burial will follow at Giles Memory Gardens with full military honors.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers: Rodger (R.D.), Harold and Bobby.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Paulette. Son, James Kenneth Birdsong, ll (Jennifer) of Denton, TX, daughter, Andrea' Lynn (Andi) Birdsong of Pulaski. Grandchildren: Janesse Birdsong of Tempe, AZ, James Kenneth Birdsong, Ill of Lewisville, TX, Gabrielle Brooke Tuck-Hayes (Josh), Jacqueline Elizabeth Tuck, Augustus James Tuck and Bobbi Birdsong all of Pulaski. He is survived by brothers Benny and Joe of Pulaski. Also surviving are sisters-in law Joyce Birdsong and Barbara Birdsong of Pulaski along with several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers donations for the Tennessee Elks Trade Scholarship Program to the Tennessee Elks Charitable Trust. Mail donations to Wanda Shook, 279 Old Jackson Hwy, Loretto, TN 38469
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the funeral services for James Kenneth “Jim” Birdsong.
