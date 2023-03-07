James Kenneth Melton, age 79, of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Kenny was born April 10, 1943 in the Delina community of Marshall County, Tennessee, to the late Robert and Eudera Franklin Melton. He lived most of his life in the Frankewing community. He was retired from Arvin Meritor. At age 72, Kenny accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior. He was a wonderful witness for the Lord at Keestone Hewitt House, where he lived the past 8 years.
Kenny is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Ruth Melton Williams, his niece, Phyllis Williams, and his infant brother, Robert Morris Melton.
Survivors include his Cousin and special caregiver, Gail Hill and her husband Charles, his cousins, Betty Franklin, Billie Blatt, Larry Buntley, Linda Qualls, Karen Jerkins, Pamela Lovell, Jerry Franklin, Julie McKelvey, and Tim Franklin.
Visitation with the family will begin at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home, where Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Wright's Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.