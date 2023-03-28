James A. "Buddy" Kimbrough, age 92, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, retired from Lawrenceburg Florist, and a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Alexander Kimbrough, Sr., and Ruby Hudson Kimbrough; and one sister, Marion K. Krantz.
He is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nephew, and great-great-nephew.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside service and inurnment will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
