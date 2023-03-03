James “Jim Dandy” Lamb, age 66, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2022, in Meadowbrook Nursing Home, Pulaski, TN.
He was born in Lewisburg, TN, on October 2, 1957, he loved his motorcycle, music, building things and drawing. He was preceded in death by his father, James Lamb, wife, Brenda Faye Lamb and step father, J. T. Harwell.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 2:00 PM, at the Scotts Hill Cemetery.
Survivors are: mother, Jean Burrow (Ralph), Pulaski, daughter, Lacina Jean Miller (George, Jr.), Pulaski, step sons, James Whalen (Kelli Groover), Pulaski, Jason Whalen, Alabama, step daughters, Carol Kennedy (Mark), Alabama, Lorrie Graves (Doug), Lawrenceburg, brothers, Patrick Lamb (Kimberly Ann), Alabama, Stephen Lamb, Lincoln, NB, Gary Lamb (Sherri), Dallas, TX, sister, Sherri Lammers,(Brad), Columbia, SC, grandchildren, Lydia Denise Miller and Mallorie Cheyenne Miller, numerous other grandchildren and great grandchildren, numerous, nieces and nephews.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
