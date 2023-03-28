James Larry Hines , age 74 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away March 27, 2023 at NHC Healthcare Scott after a brief illness. He was a native of Maury County, TN,retired Union Carbide,a member of Campbellsville Church of Christ, and attended New Prospect Church of Christ for Wednesday night services. Graveside Service will be held at Freemon Cemetery on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 3:30 pm. Theodore Durham will be officiating. Burial will follow in Freemon Cemetery.
Survivors are:
Wife- Sharon Myrick Hines Lawrenceburg, TN
Son- James Ryan Hines Columbia, TN
Grandson- Christopher Hines & mom Brooke Columbia, TN
Step Son- Ethan Myrick (Melissa) Christiana, TN
2 Step Granddaughters- Morgan Jade & Aubrey Myrick Christiana, TN
Brother- Jerry Hines Columbia, TN
Sister- Judy Overbey Hohenwald, TN
Preceded in death by:
Parents- John Henry & Minnie Irene Garner Hines
Sister & her husband- Reba & Liburn Carpenter
