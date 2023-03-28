LOCAL OBITUARY

James Larry Hines , age 74 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away March 27, 2023 at NHC Healthcare Scott after a brief illness.  He was a native of Maury County, TN,retired Union Carbide,a member of Campbellsville Church of Christ, and attended New Prospect Church of Christ for Wednesday night services.  Graveside Service will be held at Freemon Cemetery on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 3:30 pm.  Theodore Durham will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Freemon Cemetery.   

 

 

Survivors are: 

Wife-                                 Sharon Myrick Hines                          Lawrenceburg, TN 

Son-                                  James Ryan Hines                                Columbia, TN 

Grandson-                       Christopher Hines & mom Brooke      Columbia, TN 

Step Son-                          Ethan Myrick (Melissa)                       Christiana, TN 

2 Step Granddaughters- Morgan Jade & Aubrey Myrick          Christiana, TN 

Brother-                         Jerry Hines                                             Columbia, TN 

Sister-                             Judy Overbey                                        Hohenwald, TN 

Preceded in death by:  

Parents- John Henry & Minnie Irene Garner Hines 

Sister & her husband- Reba & Liburn Carpenter 

      

