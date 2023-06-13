James "Jamie" Lee Prince, age 50, of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center, after an extended illness, with his family by his side. He was born on March 30, 1973, to James "Jim" Prince and Reba Nolen Coleman.
Jamie is survived by his mother, Reba Coleman, his father, Jim Prince, his step- mother, Pat Prince, and his sister, Debbie (Darryl) Thomason. Three children, Bailey Prince, Jaicey Prince, and Kruz Prince, one niece, Molly Kate Thomason, and his Boxer, Duke. He was also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and step nieces.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Iva Dewberry, maternal grandmother Anita Collins, and stepsister Stephanie Escue.
Jamie was a loving, compassionate, and caring person. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching NASCAR, grilling, and cheering on the Tennessee Vols and Tennessee Titans. Jamie attended David Crockett Elementary and graduated from Lawrence County High School.
After high school, Jamie pursued a career as a state trooper for the Tennessee Highway Patrol. He dedicated his life to serving and protecting his community. Jamie will be deeply missed by his family and friends. There will be no service held at this time. In lieu of flowers, you may make a charitable contribution to a charity of your choice in his honor.
Heritage Funeral Home of Columbia is in charge of arrangements. You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website www.TnFunerals.com
