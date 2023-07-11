James Leo “Jim” Carroll, 83, of Loretto, TN, passed away July 10, 2023, at North Alabama Medical Center. He was retired from South Western Bell Telephone, a member of Loretto United Methodist Church, the American Legion #146, and a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served in Vietnam.
Survivors include:
Wife: Jane Bates Carroll
Son: Bryan Keith Carroll (Dawn)
Step-son: Jeff Quillen (Rhonda)
Step-daughter: Tonya Golden Johns
Brother: Joe Carroll
Sisters: Olivia Stutts, Marie Kearl & Myra Forrester
Grandchildren: Andrew Johns, Brennen Carroll, Amber Carroll, Nick Quillen & Melissa Quillen
Great grandchildren: Scarlett Quillen & Landon Brown
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Reeder E. Carroll & Vera Mae Womble Carroll
Brothers: Edward Carroll, William Carroll & Robert Carroll
Sisters: Virginia Carroll, Hazel Carroll & Mary Ruth Littrell
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Jeff Jacob officiating, followed by full military honors.
The family requests that any donations in Jim’s memory be made to:
Mountain Top Ministry
c/o Loretto United Methodist Church
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
