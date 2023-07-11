LOCAL OBITUARY

James Leo “Jim” Carroll, 83, of Loretto, TN, passed away July 10, 2023, at North Alabama Medical Center.  He was retired from South Western Bell Telephone, a member of Loretto United Methodist Church, the American Legion #146, and a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served in Vietnam.

Survivors include:

            Wife:  Jane Bates Carroll

            Son:  Bryan Keith Carroll (Dawn)

            Step-son:  Jeff Quillen (Rhonda)

            Step-daughter:  Tonya Golden Johns

            Brother:  Joe Carroll

            Sisters:  Olivia Stutts, Marie Kearl & Myra Forrester

Grandchildren:  Andrew Johns, Brennen Carroll, Amber Carroll, Nick Quillen & Melissa Quillen

            Great grandchildren:  Scarlett Quillen & Landon Brown

Preceded in death by:

            Parents:  Reeder E. Carroll & Vera Mae Womble Carroll

            Brothers:  Edward Carroll, William Carroll & Robert Carroll

            Sisters:  Virginia Carroll, Hazel Carroll & Mary Ruth Littrell

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Jeff Jacob officiating, followed by full military honors.

The family requests that any donations in Jim’s memory be made to:

Mountain Top Ministry

c/o Loretto United Methodist Church                       

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of James Carroll as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you