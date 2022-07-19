James “Jimmy” Loyd Mitchell passed away July 16, 2022 at Maury County Regional Hospital in Columbia, Tn. He was born March 9, 1963 in Bloomington, Indiana.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. He enjoyed fishing, working on motorcycles, and shooting his guns. He enjoyed history and listening to classic rock music. He picked at everyone and if he didn’t you knew something was wrong.
A graveside service will be on Friday, July 22nd at 2:00pm in Stella Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Robert and Patricia Ann Owens Mitchell and a brother, Robert Todd Mitchell.
He is survived by his
Wife, Jo Ann Mitchell of Goodspring, TN.
Step- son, Michael Baker of Phenoix, AZ.
Step-son, David (Angela) Baker of Columbia, TN.
Step-son, Chris Baker of Mt. Pleasant, TN.
Son, Joshua (Melody) Mitchell Lexington, IN
Grandchildren, Christian, Jacob and Cameron Mitchell
Brother, Matthew (Barbara) Mitchell of Columbia, TN.
Nephew, Gray Mitchell of Columbia, TN.
Sister, Amy (Jeff) Downs of Georgetown, IN
Nieces, Lauren and Julia Downs of Georgetown, IN
Uncle, Larry (Cindy) Mitchell of Prospect, TN.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for James “Jimmy” Loyd Mitchell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.