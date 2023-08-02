James Marshall "Jim" Stevens, 76, passed away Friday July 28, 2023, at home from complications of COPD. James was born in 1947 in Wichita, Kansas to Marshall Earl Stevens and Marjorie Ocker Stevens. He grew up in Meadville, PA and graduated from Meadville High School in 1964. After graduation he attended Murray State University in Murray, KY. While in college he decided to join the Armed Forces and served 4 years in the Army as Military Police. Upon honorable discharge from the service, he attended the Kentucky State Police School. While in the KSP he was stationed at Mayfield Post 1 (Unit 688). In 1981 he left the KSP and shortly after, moved to the Texas Panhandle. He retired from the City of Perryton in 2003 and moved to Leoma, TN in 2007. He was a member of American Legion Post 146.
James married Cathy Shaw in 1990 in Claude, Texas. They spent 33 wonderful years together while raising his and her children. He was the owner of Rawhide Mallet Leathercrafts since 1990 and enjoyed making leather gifts for family and friends along with traveling to several crafts shows and setting up a booth. James also served as a football official in the Texas Panhandle calling high school and Jr. High football games. He was very active in coaching Kids Inc. football and soccer in addition to Minor League Baseball while living in Claude, Texas. When living in Paducah he coached his sons summer league soccer.
He cherished the day he was Saved and Baptized in the Friendship Baptist Church in Grand Rivers, KY. When his COPD worsened, he never said he was going to die, only that he was going Home soon. He loved Jesus Christ very much and wanted to live for Him.
James is survived by his wife Cathy of Leoma, TN. Sons, Trison and Chelsea of Columbia, TN, Lance and Amber of Paducah, KY. Jason Pickard of Lawton, OK and daughter Jennifer Pickard. A sister Carol Leigh Stevens. Grandchildren Darian Lang of Austin, TX, Alexia Reed (Daniel) of Carmel, IN. Grandsons Callan Stevens, Keegen James Stevens, and Alex and Aiden Beller of Columbia, TN. Great-great granddaughter Octavia of Carmel, IN.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside services and entombment will be conducted at Brook Hill Memorial Gardens in Paducah, KY at 1:00 PM Wednesday, August 2, 2023, with military honors. The family suggests memorials be made to the American Lung Association. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
