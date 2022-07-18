James Michael Harper, 41, of Greenhill, AL, passed away July 6, 2022. James was a mechanic by trade and a member of the Christian faith. He was born in Akron, Ohio.
James is survived by:
Mother: Cathelene Redford
Son: Kadin Harper
Daughter: Callie Harper
Brothers: Andy Harper (Megan) and Ricky Hines (Kourtney)
There will be a visitation for James’ family and friends on Friday, July 22, 2022 from 5-7:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home.
