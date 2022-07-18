LOCAL OBITUARY

James Michael Harper, 41, of Greenhill, AL, passed away July 6, 2022. James was a mechanic by trade and a member of the Christian faith. He was born in Akron, Ohio.

James is survived by:

Mother: Cathelene Redford

Son: Kadin Harper

Daughter: Callie Harper

Brothers: Andy Harper (Megan) and Ricky Hines (Kourtney)

There will be a visitation for James’ family and friends on Friday, July 22, 2022 from 5-7:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home.

