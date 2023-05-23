James Murley, age 87, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. He was a native of Chester County, TN, retired from the U. S. Air Force where he served his country honorably, and a member of Deerfield Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Denford and Jessie Thomas Murley; one son, Ronald J. Murley, Sr.; two sisters; and two brothers.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jean Murley; one son, James David Murley, Sr.; two daughters, Janet Derby (Marvin) and Sharon Heard (Joel), all of Lawrenceburg, TN; eleven grandchildren, Ronald J. Murley, Jr. (Kim), Jennifer Lee Murley, Rachael Shadrick (Lee), Joshua Wilson (Natalie), Allison Heard, Nathan Wilson (Logan), Katie Alley (Justin), Sarah Ingram, Zachary Heard (Tess), Michael Murley, and Andrew Murley; and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Friday, May 26, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Friday, May 26, 2023, with Robert McIlwain and Tony Gordy officiating. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Highland Memorial Gardens in Jackson, TN at 11:00 AM Saturday, May 27, 2023, with military honors. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
