James Phillip Russell of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away Sunday, September 26th,2022 at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Frankewing, Tennessee on December 14th, 1940 and was 81 years old.
Phillip served in the Tennessee Army National Guard 1964 to 1970. He was a huge Volunteer fan; He and his wife were 30-year season ticket holders for the Tennessee Volunteers. Phillip also loved Nascar, he and Judy loved to travel to the races as often as they could.
Private family services will be held.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Lessie Russell.
He is survived by,
His wife of 51 years, Judy Russell
Several Nieces, Nephews, and friends also survive.
In lieu of flowers the family request to make memorial donations to the Giles County Ambulance Service or Second Street Church of Christ in Pulaski, TN.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of the arrangements for James Phillip Russell.
