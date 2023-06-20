James Ray (Jimbo) Cheatwood age 69 passed away June 11th at Maury Regional Hospital after an extended illness. He was a native of Lawrence County Tennessee. Retired from TVA and a member of IBEW 558. A member of Mars Hill Baptist Church. Jimbo Loved his family and friends, and Tennessee Vols and Baseball and after college softball where he played all his life as a pitcher of numerous championship teams.
He is preceded in death by his father James O Cheatwood and Mother Dorothy McGuire Cheatwood and one Sister Deborah J. Harrington.
Survived by Two Sisters Brenda Cheatwood Grant (Eddie) Vicki Cheatwood Chandler (Bud) and one brother Rex J. Cheatwood all of Lawrenceburg Tennessee.
Nieces and Nephews: Wade Smith, Dustin Grant, Kim Carrington, Holly Wood, Dylan Harrington, Stacy McBride Ashley Waller, Rhett Cheatwood. Great Nieces and Nephews Daphane Harrington, Kate Cheatwood, Truitt, Trenton and Trey Waller, Tori Brazier, Ty Johnson, Harlan Wood. Great Great Niece: Raelynn Dyer
Family will receive friends Sunday June 25th from 1:30 to 2:00 p.m. at Mars Hill Baptist Church Service at 2:00 p.m. with Mickey Bracken Officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to St. Judes Children Hospital or Mars Hill Baptist Church Youth Fund
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.