James Richard Rains was born July 19, 1943 in Memphis, TN the son of the late J.D. and Mary Grace Busby Rains. He was united in marriage to Frances Brewer on June 1, 1968. Mr. Rains retired from the Wayne County Board of Education and was a retired minister. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Waynesboro, TN, American Legion Post 130, Lions Club, and the retired teachers association. Mr. Rains departed this life on September 26, 2022 in Columbia, TN at the age of 79 years, 2 months, and 7 days.
He is survived by his wife Frances Brewer Rains of Waynesboro, TN; two daughters, Jennifer Rains Weber and husband Steve Jr. of Columbia, TN, and Kimberly Rains Nichols and husband Hugh of Lawrenceburg, TN; a brother, Rocky Ray Rains of Savannah, TN; a sister, Summer Rains Poole and husband Cliff of South Haven, MS; a brother-in-law, Jim Meredith of Adamsville, TN; two sisters-in-law, Millie Rains of Duncanville, TX, and Cherry Rains of Bells, TN; six grandchildren, Mark Weber, Claire Weber, Matthew WEber, Garrett Nichols, Luke Nichols, and Sam Nichols; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Rains is preceded in death by two brothers, Randy Rains and Gerry Rains; and a sister, Sandra Rains Meredith.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Waynesboro, TN and on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm at the First Baptist Church in Waynesboro, TN.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church in Waynesboro, TN with Bro. Mickey Brackin, Luke Nichols, Sam Nichols, Matthew Weber, and Mark Weber officiating. Burial will follow in the Copeland Cemetery with Shackelford Funeral Directors of Wayne County assisting the family.
Pallbearers include, Mark Weber, Matthew Weber, Garrett Nichols, Luke Nichols, and Sam Nichols.
Honorary Pallbearers are American Legion Post 130
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Butterfly foundation or the charity of your choice.
