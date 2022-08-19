James S. "Jimmy" Thomas III, age 66, died August 18, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 9, 1956. He was retired from Ford Glass Co. and Veterans Affairs in Nashville.
Mr. Thomas served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed taking his RV Motorhome to Gulf Shores, AL and vacationing in Gatlinburg. After living in Nashville most of his life, he loved moving to Minor Hill which offered a slower pace. He grew up visiting his grandparents who lived in Giles County.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James S. Thomas, Jr. and Ann Collins Thomas.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Thomas of Minor Hill, TN; daughter, Lou Ellen Pritchard (Keith), and son, James Stewart Thomas IV, both of Nashville, TN; step-son, Will Powell of Minor Hill, TN; sister, Eleanor McMahan of Franklin, TN; brothers, Alfred Thomas of Nashville, TN, and Alan Thomas of Smyrna, TN; two granddaughters; and grandson, Jackson Levi Powell.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 4:00 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022, with Kent Cleaver officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
