James Steven Fields, age 61, of Nashville, TN passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a master barber and stylist, pageant wardrobe consultant and designer, and of the Church of Christ Faith.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Edna Ayers Fields.
He is survived by his father, James Fields of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Jennifer Brazier of Lawrenceburg, TN; two nephews, Clint Brazier of Lawrenceburg, TN and Jason Brazier of Chattanooga, TN; three great-nieces; and two great-nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. A memorial service will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Saturday, June 25, 2022, with Mike Glenn officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
