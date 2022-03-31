James "Jimmy" Taft Moore, III, age 83, of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, passed away March 29, 2022 at his residence in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. He was a native of Lawrence County. Jimmy wore many hats; accomplished poet, actor and director, and was widely known for his award-winning photography in the entertainment industry, which included hundreds of gospel and country music album covers and a Grammy nomination. He was a cast member of the popular "Hee-Haw" television series appeared in several movies and was a photographer for the Johnny Cash Show.
Jimmy worked as a civilian contractor on numerous disaster assignments through government agencies and was a mission leader for the National Guard, documenting the "Ground Zero" events following the attack on the World Trade Center in 2001.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James T. Moore, Jr. and Olean Flippo Moore; his wife, Frances Avagene Moore, two brothers, Larry Moore of Leoma, Tennessee, and David Moore of Lawrenceburg, TN. He is survived by his three children: Pamela Davis (Ellis) of Rogersville, Alabama; Steve Moore (Anita) of Dickson, Tennessee; and Kimberly Moore of Arlington, Kentucky. Four grandchildren: Rachel Moore-Saunders (Ben) of Nashville, TN; Jacob Moore of Nashville, TN; Ariel Tatum (Trevor) of Staunton, VA; and, Abigail Moore of Nashville, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 North Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.
A private "celebration of life" will be held at a later date.
The family requests that memorials be made to Friends of Lawrence County Animals (FOLCA), P.O. Box 174, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464, or the charity of your choice.
