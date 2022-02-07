James "Jay" Thomas Byrd , age 86 of Westpoint, TN passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022 at home. He was a native of Lawrence County,TN,retired from Murray Ohio,and of the Baptist faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 11:00 am. Jerry McLain & David Byrd will be officiating. Burial will follow in Blair Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
2 Sons- James "Bubba" Byrd (Loretta) Westpoint, TN
Wayne Byrd Westpoint, TN
2 Daughters- Brenda Holloway Westpoint, TN
Jennifer Byrd Westpoint, TN
Brothers- John Byrd Westpoint, TN
Ray Byrd Westpoint, TN
4 Grandchildren- Jason Holloway, Chip Shriver, Emilee McDow, & Brock Flesher
5 Great Grandchildren- Katy, Kelsey, Abbey, Barrett, & Ace
Preceded in death by:
Wife- Rose Lee Smith Byrd
Parents- George & Tennie Roberts Byrd
Brother- Carl Byrd
Sisters- Gean Franklin, Thelma Alsup, Nell Fowler, Ardie Byrd, & Clara Lee
