LOCAL OBITUARY

James "Jay" Thomas Byrd , age 86 of Westpoint, TN passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022 at home.  He was a native of Lawrence County,TN,retired from Murray Ohio,and of the Baptist faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 11:00 am.  Jerry McLain & David Byrd will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Blair Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

Survivors are: 

2 Sons-                             James "Bubba" Byrd (Loretta)               Westpoint, TN 

                                        Wayne Byrd                                                Westpoint, TN 

2 Daughters-                   Brenda Holloway                                        Westpoint, TN 

                                        Jennifer Byrd                                              Westpoint, TN 

Brothers-                      John Byrd                                                      Westpoint, TN 

                                       Ray Byrd                                                      Westpoint, TN 

4 Grandchildren- Jason Holloway, Chip Shriver, Emilee McDow, & Brock Flesher 

5 Great Grandchildren- Katy, Kelsey, Abbey, Barrett, & Ace 

Preceded in death by: 

Wife- Rose Lee Smith Byrd 

Parents- George & Tennie Roberts Byrd 

Brother- Carl Byrd 

Sisters- Gean Franklin, Thelma Alsup, Nell Fowler, Ardie Byrd, & Clara Lee 

To plant a tree in memory of James Byrd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you