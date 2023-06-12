James “Jamie” Thomas Lawrence, age 63 passed away at his home on June 11, 2023.
He was born on November 9, 1959, he was preceded in death by his parents, Carson and Betty Sue Thornton Lawrence, Jr., brother, Tony Vest and sister, Connie Roberts.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with burial to follow in Hester Chapel Cemetery.
Survivors are: daughters, Ashley Mizell and Misty Johnson, sons, Matt Mizell and Danny Mizell, sisters, Sue Swanner (Danny), Lesa Riggins and Denise Lawrence, 6 grandchildren.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of James Lawrence as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.