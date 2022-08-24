James Troy Marks, age 60, of Leoma, TN, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 at NHC Brink. He was of the Baptist Faith. He worked as a welder and a general handyman who loved fishing, cooking, being outdoors, and just enjoying the little things in life.
He is preceded in death by his Father, James Madison Marks; Brother, Johnny Kent Marks; Sister, Lisa Diane Marks.
He is survived by his Mother, Sarah Newton; Son, Colton Marks (Tristen); Sister, Jessica Edwardsen (Ryan); Grandchildren, Marley Marks, Lucas Marks.
Visitation will be held at Pettus-Turnbo Funeral home on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service to follow at 12:00 p.m. with Brother Michael Cothren officiating.
Interment will be at Bishops Chapel Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.