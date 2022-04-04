James W. "Jim" Ray, age 91, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired janitor from Ethridge School, and a member of Pleasant Valley Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Ida Blair Ray; his wife, Lillian Sue Gwin Ray; three brothers, Herman Blair Ray, Barry Allen Ray, and Raymond Perk Ray; one sister, Minnie Jo Ray; and one daughter, Esther Belle Ray.
He is survived by one brother, Charlie Dean Ray of Lawrenceburg, TN; one niece, Nedra F. Wright of Lawrenceburg, TN; one nephew, Raymond Allen Ray of Columbia, TN; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to Pleasant Valley Church of Christ. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
