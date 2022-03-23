James Wallace “Wally” Sudduth, born March 31, 1947, departed this life Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the Tennessee State Veterans Home, Murfreesboro, TN. He was a native of Lawrence County but currently lived in Murfreesboro.
Upon graduating from Lawrence County High School (after having played basketball for the Wildcats), he entered the United States Army on October 13, 1965 for a four year voluntary enlistment. His basic training was at Fort Jackson, SC. Advanced training (military intelligence/Morse intercept) was at Fort Devens, Massachusetts. He served in Vietnam from mid-1966 until mid-1967. His unit received two Presidential Unit Citations (a unit can only receive one citation per six months). He also received the National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal; Vietnam Campaign Medal; and Good Conduct Medal. He served his last two years of service in Hakata, Japan. He received a rank of E-5 and received an honorable discharge, in 1969 before getting an early release to enter college.
Wally graduated from Middle Tennessee State University (magna cum laude) December, 1972. Wally was a lover of history, books, music and sports. He spent 34 years with Combined Insurance working his way from agent, sales manager, district manager, sub-regional manager to regional manager, and earned many awards during this time. He won the prestigious DSA (Distinguished Sales Award), and set two International Awards during his career. After he retired, he worked five years for a life insurance company.
Wally was preceded in death by his parents, James H. and Mabel K. (Jennings) Sudduth.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Martha (Violet) Sudduth, Murfreesboro, TN; one son, Patrick, his wife Anna, and two grandchildren, Sophia and Marshall; two sisters: Kathleen Niedergeses (Lawrence) of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Judy Vann of Hope Hull, AL. Wally’s family was his life.
The family wishes to thank all the doctors and staff of St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital; the staff, including laundry, kitchen, and housekeeping, at the Tennessee State Veterans Home, and friends and neighbors for all the calls, texts, visits and food during Wally’s illness. It was so appreciated.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, March 25, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 26, 2022, with Elder Paul Violet officiating. Interment will follow at Second Creek Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
