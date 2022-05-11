James William (JW) Welch was born on December 24, 1929, in Lawrenceburg, TN, and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, surrounded by his family in his home.
A humble and loyal man, JW dedicated his life to his family and friends. He was a proud veteran that proudly served his country in the United States Army and committed his working career to road construction and safety.
JW is survived by his daughter, Deborah (Welch) Hillin; granddaughters, Amanda (Buford) Rachford and Julie (Beau Herring) Hillin; great-grandchildren, Jacquline Pusser, RJ Rachford, and Noah Rachford; sisters, Dorothy (Welch) Ellis and Barbara Gail (Welch) Busby; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Jean Welch; parents, Roy E. Welch and Lela (Moore) Welch; sisters, Mary Nell (Welch) Bowden, Wilma Jean (Welch) Bowden, and Sylvia Sue (Welch) Brown.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Friday, May 13, 2022, with Jacob Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN with full military honors. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
