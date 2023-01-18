Jamie Dee Suddarth of Goodspring, TN departed this world on Monday, January 16th, 2023. She was born in Greeneville, TN on October 28th, 1959 to J.C. and Eula June Derryberry, and was 63 years old.
Jamie grew up in Gallatin, TN. After marrying the love of her life, Billy Suddarth, Jamie moved to Stella, Tennessee where she took great pride in raising her children, Adam and Sarah, and the act of being a homemaker. Jamie was a friend to all and loved visiting on her back porch, while watching her dogs, Bo and Tink run and play. Jamie delighted in her role as Mees to her four grandsons. Jamie celebrated her children's achievements with pride and glee.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 18th, 2023 from 11:00am – 1:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The burial will take place at Stella Cemetery in Prospect, TN.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to The Minor Hill Alliance, P.O. Box 133 Minor Hill, TN 38473
She is preceded in death by her parents, J.C. and Eula June Derryberry, Father and Mother-in-law, William and Frances Suddarth, and sister, Debra Ashmore.
She is survived by,
Husband, Billy Suddarth of Goodspring, TN
Son, Adam (Karen) Suddarth of Goodspring, TN
Daughter, Sarah Suddarth of Prospect, TN
Grandsons, Landon, Owen, Levi, and Jack Suddarth
Brother, Jeff Derryberry
Sister-in-law, Nancy Harrison
Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Jamie Dee Suddarth.
