LOCAL OBITUARY

Jamie Lynn Killen, 48, of Anderson passed away October 25, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center.  He was a machine operator at Harris Products, a 1993 graduate of Lexington High School and a Baptist. 

Survivors include:

            Brothers:  Richie Inman (Chastity) & Keith Inman (Tanya)

            Sisters:  Sarah Tucker (Leo), Donna Lee (Shane) & Rhonda Lowery (Charlie)

            Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews & cousins

Preceded in death by:

            Father:  Jimmie Dale Killen

            Mother:  Judy Gail Gautney Inman (Hershel)

            Maternal grandparents:  Almon & Jewel Gautney

            Paternal grandparents:  Pete & Helen Killen

Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 1:00pm – 3:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  The funeral service will follow at 3:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Kaleb Jones officiating.  Burial will be at Richardson Chapel Cemetery. 

Pallbearers will be:  Ethan Tucker, Byron Lane, Brian Blackburn, Doug Killen, Austin Killen &

                                    Dalton Inman.

The family would like to thank the ICU doctors & nurses at North Alabama Medical Center.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

           

To plant a tree in memory of Jamie Killen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you