Jamie Lynn Killen, 48, of Anderson passed away October 25, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a machine operator at Harris Products, a 1993 graduate of Lexington High School and a Baptist.
Survivors include:
Brothers: Richie Inman (Chastity) & Keith Inman (Tanya)
Sisters: Sarah Tucker (Leo), Donna Lee (Shane) & Rhonda Lowery (Charlie)
Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews & cousins
Preceded in death by:
Father: Jimmie Dale Killen
Mother: Judy Gail Gautney Inman (Hershel)
Maternal grandparents: Almon & Jewel Gautney
Paternal grandparents: Pete & Helen Killen
Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 1:00pm – 3:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Kaleb Jones officiating. Burial will be at Richardson Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Ethan Tucker, Byron Lane, Brian Blackburn, Doug Killen, Austin Killen &
Dalton Inman.
The family would like to thank the ICU doctors & nurses at North Alabama Medical Center.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
