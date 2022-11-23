LOCAL OBITUARY

Jane Carolyn Russ , age 70 of St. Joseph, TN passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 at NAMC after a brief illness.  She was a native of Lawrence County, TN,retired from Walmart,and attended Odem's Chapel Church.  Graveside Services will be held at Blair Cemetery on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 1:00 pm.  Steven Russ & Bobby Hodges will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Blair Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 10:30 am  to 12:30 pm on Wednesday, November, 23, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

 

Survivors are: 

Husband-                                  Andy V. Russ                                  St. Joseph, TN 

2 Sons-                                     Anthony Russ (Alicia)                    Florence, AL 

                                                Gaylon Scott Russ                            Belleville, IL 

Brother-                                Donnie Perry (Jeanine)                      Dallas, GA 

7 Grandchildren-                  Steven Russ (Stephanie)                  Leoma, TN 

                                              Joanna Craig (Daniel)                      Cloverdale, AL 

                                             Brayden Russ                                     Hampshire, TN 

                                              Perry Russ (Alexis)                          Lawrenceburg, TN 

                                            Kaila Little (Berry)                            Cloverdale, AL 

                                             Beth Keach (Spencer)                       Murfreesboro, TN 

                                            Courtney Pearson (Manuel)             McMinnville, TN 

13 Great Grandchildren- Whitley, Beau, Nelle, Alex, Emrie, Oliver, Alayna, 

Isabella, Carson, Cole, Liam, Xavier, & Ariyah 

Aunt-                                   Amanda Wallace                                  Waynesboro, TN 

Uncles-                                Roy Springer & Earnest Springer 

Niece & Nephews-             Laurie, Wade, & Jeremy 

 

 

