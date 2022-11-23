Jane Carolyn Russ , age 70 of St. Joseph, TN passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 at NAMC after a brief illness. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN,retired from Walmart,and attended Odem's Chapel Church. Graveside Services will be held at Blair Cemetery on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Steven Russ & Bobby Hodges will be officiating. Burial will follow in Blair Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm on Wednesday, November, 23, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Husband- Andy V. Russ St. Joseph, TN
2 Sons- Anthony Russ (Alicia) Florence, AL
Gaylon Scott Russ Belleville, IL
Brother- Donnie Perry (Jeanine) Dallas, GA
7 Grandchildren- Steven Russ (Stephanie) Leoma, TN
Joanna Craig (Daniel) Cloverdale, AL
Brayden Russ Hampshire, TN
Perry Russ (Alexis) Lawrenceburg, TN
Kaila Little (Berry) Cloverdale, AL
Beth Keach (Spencer) Murfreesboro, TN
Courtney Pearson (Manuel) McMinnville, TN
13 Great Grandchildren- Whitley, Beau, Nelle, Alex, Emrie, Oliver, Alayna,
Isabella, Carson, Cole, Liam, Xavier, & Ariyah
Aunt- Amanda Wallace Waynesboro, TN
Uncles- Roy Springer & Earnest Springer
Niece & Nephews- Laurie, Wade, & Jeremy
