Jane Gray Mackey, 101, of Florence died Wednesday, March 9,2022, at her residence.
Visitation will be Monday, March 14, 2022, 12-1 PM at First Presbyterian Church in Florence. Funeral services will be at 1 PM with Rev. Brandon Miles officiating. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Park. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mrs. Mackey was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Mackey; son-in-law, William R. Bland; sisters, Elizabeth Bowser, Grace Virginia Killin, and Ellen Snider; brother, Duncan Gray, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan M. Bland; son, Philip Mackey; grandchildren, John Bland (Kelly) and Elizabeth Wiss (Daniel); great-granddaughter, Marley Jane Wiss; siblings, Anne Jones and Thomas Edward Gray; several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Renee Prater, Melody Pickens, Lisa Grossheim, Mona Allen, and Debra Barnes for the love and support you have given our Mother and Granddrama.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Florence.
