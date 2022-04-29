Janella Gilbert, of Pulaski, TN passed away Monday, April 25th , 2022 in Pulaski, TN. She was born in
Elkton, TN on April 17th , 1955 and was 67 years old.
Janella was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She loved her grandchildren very much. In
her free time, she enjoyed watching the news and loved to cook.
Visitation will be held Sunday, May 1st , 2022 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral
Home and Crematory.
The Funeral Service will follow at 1:00PM in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The burial will take place in Maplewood Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester Goff and Constance Anderson, and Son, Jason Gilbert.
Sister, Fentress Harney. Brothers, George and Willie Goff.
She is survived by,
Her husband, John Thomas Gilbert of Pulaski, TN
Son, John “Chunky” (Claudia) Gilbert of Harvest, AL
Grandchildren, Deja Ramsey, Colby, Jordan, and Colton Gilbert, and Deniesha McCullough
2 God Grandchildren, Titiana Jetton and Anesha Gilliam
Brother, Robert “Bob” Goff
Sister, Etha Stewart
Nieces, Ashley Randolph, Deidre Erving, Angela Harney, Sonya Cannon, and Trina Gilbert
Nephews, Eddie and Willie Harney, Terry (Dennis) Grigsby, and Randall Gilbert
