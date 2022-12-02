Janet Elizabeth Frank, age 87, of Pulaski, TN passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. She was a member at Murphy Hill First Baptist Church in Tony, AL. In her spare time, she loved spending time with her family and her church family.
She was born on September 19, 1935 in Middletown, NY, she was preceded in death by her Parents, Charles and Evelyn Distel; Daughters, Donna Peterson and Teri Aftab; Brother, Charles Distel; Sister, Juanita Walker.
She is survived by her Husband of 69 years, Dick Frank; Son, Rick Frank (Tina), Daughter, Marie Simpson; Grandchildren, Jessica, Jenny, Melissa, Amy, Ricky, Sophia, Saira, Samina, Allie, Shane, Christina, and Bo; Numerous Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.