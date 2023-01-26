Janet Elois Staggs, age 78, of Lawrenceburg TN, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. She was a member of the 1962 graduating class of LCHS and a member at Deerfield Church of Christ. Janet served as a caretaker for many people throughout her life and will be remembered for her selflessness and her loving heart. She will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her Husband, Willie Earl Staggs; Son, Jeffrey Earl Staggs; Brothers, Donald Wade and Kenneth Wade; Sister, Willa Gatlin; Grandson, Clint Johnson.
She is survived by her Son, Alan Staggs; Daughter, Kathy Mott (Ron); 8 Grandchildren; 3 Great Grandchildren; Several Nieces and Nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
A Graveside Service will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at Highland Cemetery beginning at 11:00 a.m. Brother David Smith will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
