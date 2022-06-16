LOCAL OBITUARY

Janet Lee Green , age 57 of Five Points, TN passed away Monday June 13, 2022 at Alive Hospice.  She was a native of Lawrence Co, TN. worked for Magneti Marelli and member of the Church of Christ.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 1:00 pm.  Richard Durham will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Dobbins Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday June 16, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

Survivors are: 

Mother-                         Margaret Couch                                        Five Points, TN 

Daughter-                      Bethany Green                                           Leoma, TN 

Brother-                        Jeff Couch                                                   Five Points, TN 

Sister-                           Karen Tomlin                                              Five Points, TN 

Grandson-                    Levi Rosson                                                 Leoma, TN 

Preceded In Death By: 

Father-      Jimmy Couch 

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Green as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

