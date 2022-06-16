Janet Lee Green , age 57 of Five Points, TN passed away Monday June 13, 2022 at Alive Hospice. She was a native of Lawrence Co, TN. worked for Magneti Marelli and member of the Church of Christ. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Richard Durham will be officiating. Burial will follow in Dobbins Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday June 16, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Mother- Margaret Couch Five Points, TN
Daughter- Bethany Green Leoma, TN
Brother- Jeff Couch Five Points, TN
Sister- Karen Tomlin Five Points, TN
Grandson- Levi Rosson Leoma, TN
Preceded In Death By:
Father- Jimmy Couch
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.