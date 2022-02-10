Janet Marie Craig of Pulaski, TN passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Maury Regional Hospital in Columbia, TN. She was born in Elkhart, Indiana on March 3, 1962 and was 59 years old.
She was a loving mother and grandmother; she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She loved to fish and loved Alabama football. She enjoyed playing cards, canning, cooking, baking, and gardening.
Visitation is Sunday, February 13th from 12:00PM to 2:00 PM in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home
Funeral service will follow at 2:00PM in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home
Burial will follow at Mars Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made to Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home in memory of Janet Marie Craig.
Janet is proceeded in death by her parents, James and Catherine Becker McGlocklin; husband, Steve Craig, and sister, Barbara Harbin.
She is survived by
Daughter, Amber (Kevin) Wilburn of Lynnville, TN
Grandsons, Jenson and Jaxson Wilburn
Brother, Terry “Nub” (Cheryl) McGlocklin of Pulaski, TN
Brother, Kenneth “Duke” (Diane) McGlocklin of Goodspring, TN
Sister, Sandra (Farron) Harbin of Athens, AL
Special Friends, Laura McConnell and Mindy Burdette
Several nieces, nephews, family, and friends also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements for Janet Marie Craig.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.