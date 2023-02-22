Janice Ann Gooding Hale, 80, of Killen, AL, passed away February 20, 2023 at NAMC. Janice was retired from Verplank Casket Company and was a member of the Church of Christ faith. She was a native of Ipswich Suffolk, England. Janice was a very big Tennessee Volunteer fan.
Janice is survived by:
Son: Michael Hale and wife Tracy
Daughters: Tina Hale and Kristi Lanier
Brother: Keith Gooding
Sister: Wendi Phillips
Grandchildren: Joshua Hale, Casey Hale, Kris Lanier, Justin Hale, Kassie Lanier, MaKenna Quintana, and Mason Nichols
Great-Grandchildren: Axel Sherrill, MacKenzie Sherrill, and Marnie Lanier
She was preceded in death by:
Father: Fredrick Gooding
Mother: Joyce Phillips
Visitation will be Thursday, February 23, 2023 from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home chapel with Alvin Alston officiating. Burial will be in Richardson Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Hale, Kris Lanier, Justin Hale, Nathan Wood, Jason Conkel, and Dale Aldridge.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.