Janice Ann Gooding Hale, 80, of Killen, AL, passed away February 20, 2023 at NAMC. Janice was retired from Verplank Casket Company and was a member of the Church of Christ faith. She was a native of Ipswich Suffolk, England. Janice was a very big Tennessee Volunteer fan.

Janice is survived by:

Son: Michael Hale and wife Tracy

Daughters: Tina Hale and Kristi Lanier

Brother: Keith Gooding

Sister: Wendi Phillips

Grandchildren: Joshua Hale, Casey Hale, Kris Lanier, Justin Hale, Kassie Lanier, MaKenna Quintana, and Mason Nichols

Great-Grandchildren: Axel Sherrill, MacKenzie Sherrill, and Marnie Lanier

She was preceded in death by:

Father: Fredrick Gooding

Mother: Joyce Phillips

Visitation will be Thursday, February 23, 2023 from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home chapel with Alvin Alston officiating. Burial will be in Richardson Chapel Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Joshua Hale, Kris Lanier, Justin Hale, Nathan Wood, Jason Conkel, and Dale Aldridge.

 Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

