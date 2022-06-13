Janice Christine Hollis, 75, of Leoma, TN, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at her residence following an extended illness. She was a loving mother and “Granny” to her grandkids and great grandkids. She worked for many years in local sewing factories and was a member of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include:
Sons: Jeff Perry (Ann)-Loretto, TN, Clay Hollis (Cyndi)-Huntsville, AL, and Matthew Hollis (Melissa)-Leoma, TN
Sister: Mildred Garrison-Lexington, AL
(7) Grandchildren; (8) great grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Noah Andrew Barnett and Rachel Alene (Johnston) Barnett
Brothers: Hubert Barnett, Milton Barnett
Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 6:00 pm – 8:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 11:00am, in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Larry Smart officiating. Burial will follow at Richardson Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Bobby McMurtrey, Buddy Barnett, William Barnett, Chase Hollis, Bailey Hollis, Josh Burkhead.
Honorary Pallbearer: Blake Hollis
A special thanks to Melissa Hollis for her compassionate love and kindness. Also a special thanks to Lisa McMurtrey for her friendship, knowledge, guidance, and care. The family would also like to thank Compassus Hospice and the kind professionals who helped so much in mothers end of life treatment.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
