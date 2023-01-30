Janice "Jan" Gloria Clayton, age 80, of Melbourne, Florida passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Vitas Hospice. She was retired from Acopian.
She is survived by her husband, Roy L. Clayton of Melbourne, FL; one daughter, Jeanette Marshall (Jim) of Haines City, Florida; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Susie Holland Shuff; and son James Anthony Casto.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Pleasant Grove Cemetery at 11:00 AM Thursday, February 2, 2023 in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
