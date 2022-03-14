LOCAL OBITUARY

Janice Russ , age 64 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, March 11, 2022 at Maury Regional Medical Center after a extended illness.  She was a native of Lawrence County,TN, a LPN,and of the Christian faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 11:00 am.  Jaime Hagan & Kevin Cheatham will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Loretto Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

Survivors are:

Son-                                Lee Boyd                                      Loretto, TN

Daughter-                     Josie Brown                                  Pulaski, TN

Grandchildren-           Jack Boyd & Teagan Boyd

Sister-                          Evelyn McCormick                        Tuscumbia, AL

Twin Brother-            Jerry Russ                                       Westpoint, TN

Several Nieces & Nephews

Preceded in death by:

Parents- G.T. & Belva Todd Russ

Son- Dillon Brown

Husband- Randall Brown

Sisters- Elaine Hines

              Freda Hagan

     

To plant a tree in memory of Janice Russ as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

