Janice Russ , age 64 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, March 11, 2022 at Maury Regional Medical Center after a extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence County,TN, a LPN,and of the Christian faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 11:00 am. Jaime Hagan & Kevin Cheatham will be officiating. Burial will follow in Loretto Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Son- Lee Boyd Loretto, TN
Daughter- Josie Brown Pulaski, TN
Grandchildren- Jack Boyd & Teagan Boyd
Sister- Evelyn McCormick Tuscumbia, AL
Twin Brother- Jerry Russ Westpoint, TN
Several Nieces & Nephews
Preceded in death by:
Parents- G.T. & Belva Todd Russ
Son- Dillon Brown
Husband- Randall Brown
Sisters- Elaine Hines
Freda Hagan
